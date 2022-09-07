Maasai council of elders chairman dies aged 90

The Maasai community is mourning the death of the chairman of the Maasai council of elders.

Mr John Ole Maitai, 90, who was also the first chair of the council, died on Sunday.

Mr Emmanuel Maitai, his firstborn son, confirmed that his father had been battling an illness for a while.

He said his father was passionate about uniting the Maa-speaking communities in Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania.

Mr Maitai was one of the elders involved in prayers at the Suswa holy grounds. In 2017 he and others prayed for Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the General Election.

He is survived by two wives – Ms Teresia Mbaire and Ms Ruth Nashipae – 18 children, 61 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Maasai Council of Elders Narok chapter chair Mzee Kelena ole Nchoe called Mr Maitai's death a blow to the community.

"He was resourceful, wise and had the interests of the community at heart. He also recognised all the other councils across the Maa counties in Kenya. We mourn with his family," Mr Nchoe said.

His first wife, Ms Nashipae, who married Mr Maitai in 1960, described him as a hard worker and upright family man.

She said the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta recognised Mr Matai’s unity drive at independence.

Mr Maitai served as elders’ council chairman until two years ago, when he handed over to Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku.