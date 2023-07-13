Locals protests against Narok County using land as graveyard, dumpsite

Residents of Olesagararam village in Trans Mara, Narok County, have protested against the use of their land as a public graveyard and dumpsite by the Narok County government.

Mr Samson ole Kena said they knew they were going to cultivate, develop and make maximum profit from the three acres of ancestral land. However, as things stand, Mr Kena, who owns the land, is currently in possession of a very fertile piece of land that he can no longer do with as he pleases.

The Narok County government has allegedly taken over the land’s use. Nation.Africa visited his home and found a heap of rubbish on the said land with a pungent smell that frightens anyone who dares to approach it.

Parts of the land have allegedly been turned into a graveyard where humans, donkeys and all sorts of dead wild animals are dumped, allegedly by the county government.

"I want the county government to leave my land because they know that this land belongs to me. I want my land rights back," said Mr Kena.

Mr Kena noted that he had taken the matter to the Governor or Narok, but nothing had happened.

The piles of rubbish have attracted stray dogs to his house, causing some of his cattle to die of rabies, he said.

Some of his cows have also eaten the plastic from the garbage because there is not enough space for them to graze and they have died as a result.

"More than 60 of my cows have eaten the garbage, some were bitten by wild dogs and died because of the deteriorating environmental condition of my farm," he said.

As for his sheep, Mr Kena said he has to sleep inside his house to avoid being attacked by the dogs that roam around looking for food.

"All the wild dogs hide in the nearby forest. Dogs and donkeys are all buried here and the stench emanating from this place is unbearable," he said.

He continued: "These days I don't drink tea outside my house because the last time I did, a dog strayed into my compound with the leg of a dead baby.

Even locals have been bitten by the poisonous dogs and randy bhang smokers have also found a little haven on my land, he said.

With dogs and bhang smokers in the area, security has deteriorated and residents have to take their children to school early in the morning.

Mr Kena regrets that he has been given a nasty name by the villagers, who have christened him "the man of the graveyard".

"Nimepewa jina mbaya eti mwenye anaishi kaburini," he said.

The land has also lost value as no one wants to buy it or invest in it because of its current state, the Nation was told.

Mr Dominic Kena, the complainant's brother, called on the Kilgoris Health Department to intervene and ensure that the dumping stopped.

"We don't want a lorry dumping rubbish here. There is a stream on the lower side and when it rains all the dirt is washed downstream and we are afraid that the locals will get diseases because that is the water we drink," said Dominick.

Ole Nawankas Konchella, a resident of the area, expressed health concerns, saying that locals consume meat and milk from cows that feed at the dumpsite.

He added that some bodies are buried in shallow graves and are exposed when it rains or when dogs dig in.

Residents have given the Health Department up to 30 days to stop activities on the land, or they will organise a major street action.

Efforts to get a response from the Narok County government have been unsuccessful.