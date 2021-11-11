Kenya, Tanzania begin 760km border reaffirmation

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  George Sayagie

Kenya and Tanzania have commenced a joint reaffirmation of their shared border from Lake Victoria to the Indian Ocean.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.