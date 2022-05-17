Kenya Kwanza cleared to hold DP Ruto rally at Ntimama Stadium

The Kenya Kwanza alliance’s Narok team will now launch its campaigns in the county on Friday, May 27, after original plans were cancelled over 'security reasons'.

The team, led by United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates, got the new date after a four-hour closed-door meeting with the county security committee.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade was to hold its rally at the William ole Ntimama Stadium for Governor Samuel Tunai to launch his campaign for the Senate seat.

Deputy President William Ruto, the coalition’s presidential candidate, and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua are expected to attend.

Speaking outside County Commissioner Isaac Masinde's offices, the leaders said that though they had a permit to hold a meeting on Monday, May 16, they chose to comply with security agencies’ directive to postpone it for the sake of peace.

Governor Tunai asked Narok residents to turn up in large numbers for the event.

"Today we had a fruitful meeting with the security committee and we have settled on May 27 as our day," he said.

The security committee on Sunday night called off the meeting planned for Monday after a fracas erupted between supporters of Kenya Kwanza and those of Azimio la Umoja, leaving one person injured after he was hit with a club.

Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya, head of the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Campaign Council in the county, questioned how the meeting was called off.

"We have been holding meetings across the country and it is unfortunate that this is the first of its kind to be cancelled under unclear circumstances," Ms Tuya said.

But she urged the Azimio team to prioritise peace and advocate free and fair polls on August 9.

UDA governor aspirant Patrick Ntutu called on security agencies to ensure that the rally is peaceful and avoid meddling in it.

"We were called here to explain what transpired and led to cancellation of the earlier meeting. We agreed unconditionally to postpone it, but May 27 will be our day. Our opponents should also book their day," said Mr Ntutu.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders stressed that the alliance wants to maintain peace and unite all communities in Narok.