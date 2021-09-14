Kenya a beautiful place as Mahali Mzuri named best hotel in the world

Mahali Mzuri

A giraffe and zebras graze at the front of the Mahali Mzuri  luxury tented camp in the Mara. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

Kenya continues to reign supreme in global tourism as a luxurious hotel tucked deep inside the Maasai Mara Game Reserve was named the best in the world.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.