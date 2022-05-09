I am not a party to consensus, Azimio-allied Senate aspirant says

A senator aspirant in Narok County has opposed Azimio la Umoja’s ongoing consensus talks, vowing that he will not step down for anybody.

Mr Meitamei Ololdapash, who is vying for the seat on Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui's Ubuntu People's Forum (UPF), called consensus anti-democratic.

"I received an invitation by Azimio la Umoja to attend the 'interview' today (Monday). I will not attend it. I have been campaigning for the last three years and all I want is for the Narok electorate to decide," said Mr Ololdapash.

Mr Ololdapash, who is locally known as 'Shamba', affirmed that the only seat that is undisputed is that of ODM leader Raila Odinga, adding that the rest should be decided on the ballot.

He said he is a democrat and will not be party to a consensus that was designed to kill the political aspirations of leaders.

"Raila Odinga has fought for the democratic space in this country and should let the people decide,” he added.

"Azimio la Umoja has the right to strategise but to compel some candidates to step down by a few appointed individuals is wrong," said Mr Ololdapash.

Mr Ololdapash is on a long list of Senate aspirants in Narok County.