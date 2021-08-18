How we grew clothesline from virtually nothing

A government crackdown on charcoal burning in Narok almost two decades ago left Mr Richard Langat jobless.

But never one to give up easily, the former charcoal trader and his wife Mary came up with a business idea.

Armed with a borrowed sewing machine, they requested a landlord to allow them to use some space next to a shop to set up a tailoring business. They promised to pay up once their business got off the ground.

No problem, the shop owner said. The couple had hopped over the first hurdle, but still needed some cash to start the business.

To get started, the couple borrowed Sh1,500 from a family friend, which they used to buy textile material for the business.

In the first year of their business, the couple patched up torn clothes for people in the nearby estates. Repairing school uniforms formed the bulk of their work in the first weeks.

Patience bears fruit

Some 15 years later, their patience and endurance have borne fruit.

What once comprised some space outside a shop, a borrowed sewing machine and a carton full of torn clothes has bloomed into Langmar Fashion, a leading clothesline business in Bomet town.

Thanks to the business, the once dirt-poor couple from the sleepy Koitamugul trading centre in Narok County, who later relocated to Mekenyu trading centre in Narok South constituency, are considering setting up a clothes factory to create jobs for the youth.

“We charged between Sh10 and Sh20 to repair torn shirts, shorts and trousers. Some of the customers just dumped their clothes at the shop and never came back, presumably because they could not pay,” Ms Langat told the Nation.

When things started looking up for the business, the couple moved to Bomet town, where they paid Sh500 per month for a room in a building constructed at the Jua Kali centre courtesy of the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE), an agency that specialises in business incubation.

Increasing workload

They hired one person to help them with the gradually increasing workload. The business kept growing and soon they had eight permanent workers, in addition to four casuals.

“We did not have anything when we started the outfit in the year 2004, just after we had got married. I had just abandoned my charcoal business after the government started enforcing environmental conservation measures that drove many traders out of business,” said Mr Langat.

An opportunity to go into manufacturing knocked on the Langats’ door 10 years after going into the clothes business. This was after Mr Langat was inducted into Barclays Bank’s Business Club, along with other small-scale traders in Bomet town.

He was advanced a loan of Sh150,000 by the bank, which he used to buy second-hand tailoring machines.

Branded sweaters

“We did a survey and found out that there was a gap in production and supply of branded sweaters for local schools. Almost all the schools and parents sourced their supplies from Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru,” explained Mr Langat.

The couple managed to repay the first loan, after which they applied for Sh300,000. They spent the money on additional machines to increase production. This enabled them to hire youths to sell clothes from their shop at open-air markets in the region.

In 2017, they opened a retail shop at the main bus park. His wife would manage the shop as Mr Langat took charge of production and marketing.

Trading company

Six years ago, the couple got orders worth Sh1 million after opening a shop in Bomet town and has since registered Langmar — coined from their names — as a trading company.

Even with improved sales, the couple decided not to stop repairing clothes.

The firm deals in school, college, hospital and company uniforms, as well as wedding and choir outfits. It also makes general attire for men, women and children.

“We have a loyal client base due to the high standards we have maintained over the years. Customers are always looking out for quality material and we always ensure they are not short-changed,” said Ms Langat.

“There was a mistaken belief in the market that the best clothes could only be bought from big shops in major towns and cities. We have proved this notion wrong by producing and selling quality outfits at very competitive prices,” said Mr Langat.

With proceeds from the business, the couple, which has three children, has purchased several parcels of land, educated their siblings and supported needy family members.

The couple says the Covid-19 pandemic has really affected their earnings.