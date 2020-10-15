Four killed in Narok road crash

Four people were killed on Wednesday night after a 14-seater matatu rammed a lorry on the Narok-Maai Mahiu highway.

Narok East Deputy Police Commander M’amburugua Muthamia said the accident occurred at Stima area. Four people were taken to Narok Referral Hospital with serious injuries, the police boss said.

Mr Muthamia said the victims included passengers and the driver of the Narok Line Sacco matatu.

One of the victims is a police officer who was travelling back home from an interview in Nairobi.

The police boss added that the driver of the lorry fled the scene after the accident.

Narok North police boss Fredrick Shiundu said, Turpesio Ole Surum, the officer who perished in the crash, worked under Narok police chaplaincy.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver of the lorry, who was driving from Maai Mahiu towards Narok, did not observe lane rules causing the head on collision with the matatu.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Narok Referral Hospital mortuary.

Last year June, two people died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tractor in the same area.

Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) survey show that a total of 1,773 people died in road crashes last year.

According to the statistics, pedal cyclists remain the least vulnerable group of road users compared to all others as only 63 pedal cyclists have died in accidents since the year began. The number of pedestrians who have died in road accidents stands at 663 which is slightly higher that of the same period in 2018 where 607 pedestrians died.

The same statistics show that a total of 2,945 people had been killed on roads by December 2018 compared to 2,714 who died by the same period in 2017.

sayagie@gmail.com