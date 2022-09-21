Former CDF Manager elected Narok Assembly Speaker

Former Kilgoris constituency CDF Manager Mr Davis Dikir has been declared the new Narok County Assembly Speaker after he floored pioneer Nicholas Kamwaro.

In the first round, Mr Dikir who is popularly known as 'Tall' won by 31 votes against Mr Kamwaro's 17 votes.

Mr Kamwaro served as the first Assembly Speaker between 2013 and 2017 before his position was taken over by the immediate former Speaker Mr Nkoidila Ole Lankas.

During the session Presided over by the Clerk of the Assembly Mr Maiyiani Tuya, none of the contestants garnered the constitutionally required 32 votes which represent two- thirds of the 48 Ward Reps prompting the second round.

Mr Dikir managed to increase his earlier votes of 31 to 34 beating Mr Kamwaro whose votes shrunk by three votes to 14.

Earlier on, 48 MCAs among them 29 elected and 19 nominated took an oath of office.

The number of assembly members increased from the traditional 47 to 49 after two more nominees were added.

One of the 30 Wards- Ololmasani ward did not participate in the exercise as the election failed to take place after one of the aspirants died during the campaign period.

While making his maiden acceptance speech after being elected, Mr Dikir vowed to enhance public trust in the assembly.

He also pledged to support the welfare of the members as well as to ensure that the assembly play its role in the success of devolution.

Mr Dikir also asked members to be at the forefront in playing their oversight role.

He also hailed his predecessor Mr Lankas for setting the standards at the assembly vowing to be a selfless leader.

The new Speaker also promised to organise a retreat with MCAs to acquaint them with what is required of them.