Five suspects arrested in Narok for selling fake mobile phones

Police in Narok town have arrested five suspected conmen who were duping unsuspecting locals using 'free' T-shirts before selling them fake mobile phones.

The suspects included one woman and four men. Speaking after the arrests, sub-county Police Commander Frederick Shiundu said the case is under investigation.

Police received complaints from some members of the public that alleged fraudsters were luring innocent locals with fake offers using raffle tickets, Mr Shiundu said.

"These conmen are using vests and T-shirts as presents of promotion where they inform them that they had won but to be given the 'gift', they had to part with cash," he said.

Undercover officers pounced on the suspects and managed to confiscate samples of the fake phones.

Mr Shiundu said three people had lost their money to the suspects.

"We are detaining them as we [investigate] before charging them with fraud," he said.

He urged Narok residents who fell victim to the fraudsters to come forward and record statements with investigators.

"We believe many have been conned. Anyone who has fallen victim should come forth and report. Those engaging in such illegal business will face the law. They belong in jail," he warned.

Mr Alex Saruni, a victim of the fraudsters who said he had lost Sh25,000, said he desperately needed a phone when he was approached by the suspects.

"They asked me to pick a raffle ticket and I picked the number 17 and they told me that I had won. They asked me to pay Sh25,000 to get the gadget. Being in need of a phone, I paid and they gave me the phone," he said.

Upon getting the phone, he realised that it was fake and it did not even have network connectivity. That's when he realised that he had been conned.

Another victim, Ms Mercy Chelangat, lost Sh1,500, the only money she had that day.

"They held my hand and told me that they have offers to celebrate five years. They told me to pick a charity card. I picked number eight. They told me that I had won myself a phone and a tablet worth Sh60,000," Ms Chelangat said.

They then asked her to pay Sh16,000 but she told them that she didn't have the money at that time.

"They told me to pay what I had. I sent Sh1,500 but they told me that I would not take the phone until I finish paying the full amount," she narrated.

When she insisted that she wanted her money back, they refused to do so, prompting her to report the matter to the police.