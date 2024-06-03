Family struggles after two brothers injured in Narok bomb explosion

For the past year and a half, Mzee Nankai Ole Kunguru and his sons, Thomas, seven, and Raphael, 12, from Kikurukur village in Narok County have endured challenges following a tragic incident.

On December 10, 2022, the boys were herding goats in their home area of Maji Moto when they accidentally detonated an abandoned explosive left over from military operations in the 1980s.

The explosion left the Kunguru boys with severe injuries to various parts of their bodies, especially their eyes and faces.

Thomas lost his left eye and faces lifelong visual impairment with his medical bill at Tenwek Eye Clinic in Bomet County reaching Sh732,417.

Raphael sustained injuries on his face and eyes, requiring retinal surgery and ongoing treatment. His medical expenses total Sh469, 085 and needs additional funds for new glasses.

Also Read: Damning human rights report on the operations of Batuk in Kenya

Their father, Mzee Kunguru, has sold almost all their livestock to meet the mounting medical expenses. Despite partial support from the Narok County government, the family struggles to manage the boys' medical needs and future prospects.

Legal action

In May 2023, Mzee Kunguru sought legal representation through his lawyer of Masikonde and Company Advocates, to claim compensation from the Ministry of Defence, citing negligence for leaving explosives in the area.

The claim addressed to the Cabinet Secretary of Defence detailed the incident and demanded that the ministry admits liability for the negligence within 30 days.

The letter stated that the facts of the explosive incident were well known to the ministry and had been reported at Narok Police Station under OB No 33/10/12/22.

Five months later, on September 25, 2023, the Ministry of Defence responded by inviting the family and their advocate to a consultative meeting aimed at reaching an amicable settlement.

However, the ministry has not fulfilled any of the agreed-upon compensation measures, leaving the family in continued financial and emotional distress.

“We have almost cleared our animals in the compound just to seek treatment for my sons.

"They were well and taking good care of my goats. I don’t know if they will ever get their education right. They are now disabled, and I am the one planning for their lives.

"I have also thought of registering them as People with Disability,” Mzee Kunguru said.

Undetonated bombs in Majimoto area of Narok county. Photo credit: Tobias Messo| Nation Media Group

He added: “We went to the Ministry of Defence, met them, and agreed on some grounds about my sons' condition and their future plans, knowing it was to be soon as I have no more money for their upkeep. Until now, I have heard no word from them and am resorting to borrowing from friends and well-wishers.”

Eye removed

According to the medical reports from Tenwek Eye Clinic, Thomas's injuries are severe. His left eye was removed due to complete destruction from the blast.

“The visual disability was attributed to diffuse cornea opacification, which will not improve due to his poor visual acuity…the following serves as an update of Thomas Kunguru visual disability.

"Please accommodate the patient to your best ability given his poor visual acuity. We will follow him in the Tenwek Eye Unit every four months for monitoring,” the medical report says.

Raphael’s situation, while slightly better, is still dire.

He sustained a blast injury to his face and eyes, necessitating retinal surgery.

The Ophthalmic clinic officer Mary Nganga of Tenwek Hospital reported, “I have seen Raphael Kunguru and he is an otherwise healthy seven-year-old boy who sustained a blast injury to the face and eyes one year ago in October of 2022…his glasses are broken and need replacement. The cost of the glasses is Sh9,500.”

The family wants the ministry to expedite the matter.

Despite repeated complaints from villagers about the danger of abandoned explosives, the authorities have only provided limited and inadequate intervention.

When theNation visited, numerous unexploded bombs were still visible in the area, posing a significant risk to the predominantly pastoralist community.

In the 1980s, the Kenya Military used Majimoto for their military training and operations and left behind many undetonated bombs that often exploded, leading to loss of lives and serious injuries.