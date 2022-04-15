Emurua Dikirr MP Ng'eno bags UDA ticket

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations for his constituency.

Mr Ng’eno, who is serving his second term, garnered 14,381 votes against his only competitor Mr David Keter, aka Dollarline, who received 9,128.

Mr Ng’eno thanked his supporters for believing in him and enduring a rough campaigning environment.

This is the third time he has defeated Mr Keter at the ballot. Mr Ng’eno also competed against the businessman in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

“I thank Emurua Dikirr residents for the free and fair win. The voting went on well without any major hitch. We have overcome many hurdles to win today,” he said.

“We have been roughed up, teargassed and undergone all manner of difficulties as we were campaigning and preparing for the nominations, but we pushed on.”

The lawmaker said history has been rewritten in Emurua Dikirr given that his competitor had a lot of support from the top county leaders.

“I am a person who should have been given a direct nomination, but at times I do not like people to think that I like shortcuts, so I decided to go for the nominations through the ballot and I emerged with a clear win,” he said.

He said he was ready for the nominations to be delayed but he was assured of security at every polling station by UDA party leader William Ruto.

Training called off

A day before the primaries were held, UDA called off the training of its presiding officers and clerks in preparation for voting in Emurua Dikirr constituency.

This is after supporters of Mr Ng’eno and those of Mr Keter clashed over the venue of the training.

The training had brought together 54 presiding officers and 103 clerks.

Mr Keter wanted the training to be conducted at Emurua Dikirr Boys Secondary School while Mr Ng’eno wanted it done at Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute in Mogondo ward.

“There were some incidents of violence but our security officers were in control of the situation. The officers did a splendid job with no favouritism,” said the lawmaker.

He called on his competitor to continue with his businesses, saying that politics come and go but people must continue living together in harmony.

Mr Ng’eno’s supporters celebrated his victory throughout the night.

The MP, who was with his wife Naiyanoi Ntutu, thanked her for her support, saying she had been with him throughout the campaign period.