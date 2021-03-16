Drama as pangolin is airlifted, presented as evidence in Narok court

pangolin

A pangolin.

Photo credit: Getty Images

By  George Sayagie

There was drama at the Narok Law Courts on Monday as attendees scrambled to catch a glimpse of a pangolin that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) had airlifted to the court as an exhibit. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.