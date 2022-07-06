Curfew extended in three banditry-prone Rift Valley counties

The government has extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew in the three banditry-prone counties of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot for another 30 days to curb runaway insecurity.

Speaking at Narok Teachers Training College when he met the Narok County security team, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed explained that officials want to keep the peace that has prevailed since the restriction was imposed.

The initial curfew was imposed on June 7.

He also said security agencies were pursuing bandits believed to be hiding in parts of Turkana South, Turkana East and Pokot North sub-counties after evading a police dragnet.

"Our security personnel will intensify their patrols during the 6pm-to-6am curfew to ensure that peace is restored on the borders of the three counties,” Mr Mohamed said.

He assured Narok residents of enhanced security ahead of August 9 General Election.

Only security officers and essential service providers such as health officials and licensed media houses are allowed to move during curfew hours.

The areas affected in Elgeyo Marakwet are the entire Tot ward with eight locations, six locations in Chesongoch ward, and Kapyego, Chesuman and Arror locations.

In Baringo, Tiaty sub-county will be affected, as well as the areas of Sibilo, Yatya and Kinyach. In West Pokot, Chesegon and Sigor wards will be affected.

Among the notable insecurity incidents reported in the region was an attack in February on school buses ferrying students from Tot High School that left eight students injured.

Mr Mohamed was in Narok County to inspect national government projects and the security situation.

