Court stops vetting of Narok chief officers

The High Court in Nakuru has stopped the vetting of 21 nominees for chief officer in Narok County after a resident sued to challenge the list.

Justice David Nderitu on Monday issued orders barring the Narok County Assembly from receiving the list pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

The petition, filed by Mr Jimmy Parnyumbe Luka, argues that the list is illegal and should be quashed.

Mr Luka, chairman of people with disabilities in Narok, claims the nomination process discriminated against members of his group and violated the law.

He claims the list of County Executive Committee and chief officer nominees did not include a single member from his group.

He says this means that people with disabilities, who, he argues, are disadvantaged members of society, will not have representation in the county executive and the assembly.

“The decision by the governor to discriminate against [people with disabilities] violated the provisions of the Constitution, the County Governments Act and … International Conventions, " the petition says.

He sued Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, the county government, the assembly and the County Public Service Board.

He wants the court to declare the appointment process illegal, null and void and order a fresh one.

In his November 21 orders, Justice Nderitu barred the county government from forwarding the list of nominees to the assembly for vetting.