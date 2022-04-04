Suspect in Narok ranch official’s killing held for 14 days

A Narok court has allowed police to detain for 14 days a suspect in the murder of an official of the troubled Naroosura Group Ranch.

Narok Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai while giving the ruling, upheld the grounds by police for denying bond to the suspect, Mr Saruni Ololkushu.

Mr Mungai concurred with the police that the life of the suspect would be at risk if he is released, saying that his houses and his car had been burnt by irate locals.

The chief magistrate also cited witness statements, post-mortem and forensic and ballistic investigations on the body as well as the recovery of the gun used in the killing.

Mr Ita Bulita, the treasurer of the Naroosura Group Ranch, was shot dead by unknown assailants on March 26, 2022 around 10pm while aboard a motorbike. One of his confidants, who was riding with him, was also injured during the shooting.

Investigations report

The suspect was arraigned on March 29 and the court ordered him detained until April 4 when the latest ruling to further detain him was made.

Mr Mungai ordered that the suspect be detained for 14 days from the day he was arrested until April 13 when the police will produce the investigations report.

The suspect will be detained at Narok Police Station after the case was transferred from Ololung'a Police Station in Narok South.