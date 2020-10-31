Concern as doctors, nurses ‘offer FGM services’

Anti-female genital mutilation campaigners in Narok County are alarmed after it emerged that some doctors and nurses are circumcising girls.

They told chief administrative secretaries Rachel Shebesh (Gender) and Patrick ole Ntutu (Labour) that medics have devised new ways of beating the government crackdown on the vice.

“We are aware of these illegal clinics hindering government efforts to eliminate FGM; those who will be arrested will face the full force of the law,” said Mr Ntutu.

Speaking during an Anti-FGM stakeholders meeting at the Ole Ntimama Stadium, Mr Ntutu said he will involve the county government to weed out the rogue medics abetting the practice.

Ms Shebesh said her ministry has intensified the fight against FGM in 22 counties, noting that Narok is identified as a hotspot.

“FGM and any other form of gender-based violence can no longer be tolerated; we must concentrate on empowering our girls by educating them. FGM must stop and the time is now,” said Ms Shebesh.

The two national government officials also presented a Sh9.5 million cheque to empower women and the youth.

Ms Agnes Pareiyo, the chairperson of Anti-FGM Board, said progressive legislation coupled with sensitisation campaigns is behind the decline of female circumcision among women aged between 15 and 49 from 38 per cent in 1999 to the current 21 per cent.

Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti added: “Our President declared war on FGM...I am putting anyone supporting this harmful practice on notice.”