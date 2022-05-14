Burial of MP Sankok's son underway in Narok

The burial ceremony of Hillary Memusi, MP David Sankok's son, is currently underway in Ewuaso Ng'iro, Narok South.

Memusi was a Form Two student at Kericho High school at the time of his death.

An autopsy on the body of Memusi revealed that the minor died of a gunshot wound.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Several leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto, are expected to attend the burial ceremony.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Woman Rep Soipan Tuya, Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat and former Labour CAS Patrick Ntutu are in attendance.

A day after the 15-year-old boy allegedly shot himself dead, Sanko's first-born daughter, who was among the first to respond to the incident, recounted her last moments with her younger brother.

A distraught Rosemary Naserian Sankok, 21, told journalists at the family’s home in Ewaso Ng’iro that her brother had issues with going back to school.

Moments before he died, the family had pleaded with Memusi to go back to school, and he had agreed to do so, Ms Sankok revealed.

Memusi was set to join Form Three at his father’s former school, Kericho High.