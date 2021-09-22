Bad roads spoil the fortunes of Narok potato farmers

Potato farmers, especially, constantly lament the poor prices per sack, and most of them retain their farm produce, as transport costs to shopping centres are also prohibitively high.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

It is one of the country’s top producers of wheat, barley, potatoes and merino sheep products, but farmers in Narok North sub-county have little to show for it.

