5 workers rescued after trench collapses in Narok

Five construction workers in Narok County cheated death Tuesday morning when a sewer trench they were digging caved in.

The employees of a Chinese construction company were partially buried by soil in the 8am incident, witness Joseph Lemayian said, adding that they were about 10 feet into the trench.

“They struggled to climb out of the trench but were held back by its collapsing walls. They were found midway,” said Mr Lemayian, who is their colleague.

Among the five, who were rushed to a nearby hospital in county ambulances, were Peter Yengo (33), Hesbon Bett (27) and Rogers Saitoti (33).

Narok North Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Fred Shiundu said they did not have any physical injuries.

Mr Shiundu said preliminary investigations established that the walls of the trench collapsed due to loose soil as a result of rains.

He told the press at the scene that the rescue mission took about an hour.

Big project

The five workers are in a group working on the Narok town sewerage project, which is part of the Kenya towns sustainable water supply and sanitation programme funded by the government and the African Development Bank.

The Sh1.7 billion project, set for completion by the end of the year, is being carried out by Chinese contractor Sinohydro. It started last July and will cover 11.3 square kilometers.

Implemented through the Rift Valley Water Services Board, the project will see waste processed to the final stage, reducing its effects on the environment.

The project includes placement of precast concrete pipes and construction of trunk sewers, a pumping station and a sewage treatment plant adjacent to Enkare Narok River.

