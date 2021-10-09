More cash for Mara women as 3 solar milk coolers installed

Residents of Olderkesi, OlKinyei and Lemek conservancies in Maasai Mara are set to benefit from three milk cooling plants donated by conservation organisation WWF-Kenya in a programme focusing on climate change adaptation and resilience.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

Thousands of livestock farmers in three conservancies in Maasai Mara now have solar-powered milk cooling plants to bank on following the commissioning of the facilities on Friday.

