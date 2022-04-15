Vote counting suspended in Emgwen in row over woman rep results

Vote counting in the Emgwen constituency United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations was suspended for hours after supporters of some aspirants rejected the results from three polling stations.

Drama started around 3am on Friday when some agents wondered why votes from Terige, Kanyeberai and Turoni in Kilibwoni ward, believed to be the stronghold of Woman Representative Tecla Tum, who is eyeing the Emgwen parliamentary seat, had come in late.

Others who are in the race to succeed Alex Kosgey, who wants the Senate seat, includes Zipporah Kering, Joel Malel, Wilfred Bungei, Joseph Lelmingech and Paul Rotich.

Rowdy youths questioned why the results from the three polling stations arrived at 3am when counting had been concluded at 9pm, claiming that the delay was aimed at doctoring the results.

Tallying was taking place at Christian Industrial Training College (CITC) in Kapsabet.

Despite pleading from returning officer Rev Peter Rono, the irate youths remained adamant that the ballot boxes from the three polling stations could not be allowed into the hall.

Rev Rono had to be escorted out of the venue by armed police, with the tallying temporarily put off.

The angry youths demanded that the final results be declared without the three polling stations.

"The whole issue started when certain agents noticed that the Kaplemai polling station was misspelled and it escalated to the three, which they feel, if included, may give Dr Tum an upper hand in the race," said a presiding officer, who did not want to be named.

The constituency has 82 polling stations and the protest occurred when results from around 70 had been tallied.

"There is no way we can allow these ballot boxes in. They finished counting in those polling stations early enough, why are they arriving now? What is the intention? It is time for official results to be declared," Meshack Cheruiyot told the police.

The county has 796 polling stations in six constituencies, where vote counting went on throughout the night.

Earlier, UDA supporters burned election materials at Kipture Primary School, alleging that there was a scheme to rig the results.

Nandi governor aspirant Antipas Tirop had also claimed that some of his opponents were bribing voters on the queue.

"The party leader had promised us a verifiable election but there were some aspirants who had sent their agents to various polling stations to buy voters with Sh200 each,” he claimed, without providing any evidence.