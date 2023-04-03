Two police officers arrested in Nandi after petrol station robbery

Two police officers have been arrested in Nandi county over a robbery at a petrol station at the Ndurio trading centre in Aldai constituency, Nandi South sub-county, on Friday night.

The officers were allegedly spotted by hawk-eyed members of the public who knew they were police. They then alerted their seniors, leading to their arrest.

Police officers are also relying on CCTV footage that allegedly captured them stealing an unknown amount of money from the petrol station.

Nandi South Police Commander John Owouth confirmed that the two officers were arrested and will remain in custody until investigations are complete.

Mr Owouth explained that Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives had started an investigation to establish what the officers were doing when the robbery took place.

The detectives were also yet to establish how much money was stolen from the petrol station and assured the public and business community in the region that investigations would also establish those captured in the CCTV camera.

Destroyed CCTV cameras

Nation.Africa learned that although the robbers destroyed some of the CCTV cameras, their images were captured by a hidden camera.

The Nandi South police boss said once investigations are complete, the suspects will be arraigned in court, regardless of the positions they hold.

Last week, the county government of Nandi asked all business owners in the county to install CCTV cameras to boost security.