Teen who strangled her baby mentally unfit to stand trial, court told

Two years ago, a Form Two student in Nandi gave birth to a baby girl, and her parents gave her the solace she deserved.

They agreed to take care of the baby as the girl resumed her studies at the same school.

However, as it turned out, they wouldn’t be the child’s caregivers for long, as their grand-daughter did not get the chance to mature into an adult.

In June this year, the girl, now aged 17, allegedly strangled her child for unknown reasons.

She was arrested but did not immediately plead to any charges as prosecutors had to follow required procedures before charging her with murder. One of the requirements was a mental test.

On Wednesday, November 16, the mental test report was tabled in the Eldoret High Court. It was established that she was not fit to stand trial.

Mental examination

State Counsel Juliet Asiyo told Justice Reuben Nyakundi that based on the mental exam at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital the high school student was not fit to face murder charges.

The student, whose name the Nation is withholding for legal reasons, allegedly strangled the toddler while she was in her full school uniform.

The incident happened on June 11, 2020 in Kaptel village in Nandi County. Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested her.

When the matter came up for mention in court, Ms Asiyo told the court that the student was not mentally stable and required further observation and treatment.

"Your honour, the student is not fit to stand trial for the murder case, going by the findings of the mental assessment report from a psychiatrist which is in our possession,” Ms Asiyo said.

Treatment

Justice Nyakundi said he could not release the student on bond until her guardians or parents came to court and explained whether it would be safe for her to continue with treatment while at their home.

"I was ready and willing to release this learner on bond so that she can go home. But since none of her parents or guardians has come to court, I order that she be taken back to Eldoret GK Prison," the judge directed.

He made the ruling after the student told the court that she could not see her father or mother in court.

She added that she could not tell whether her parents were aware the matter would come up for mention today.

"I have looked around the courtroom and I cannot see my parents. I do not know why they failed to turn up, your honour," the student said.