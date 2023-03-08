Storm over doctor's report dismissing caning as cause of death of Nandi Form One student

A doctor’s report purporting that a Form One student who died after being caned by his teachers at a Nandi school died from underlying medical conditions and not an alleged assault by his teachers has sparked protests, with the local community alleging an attempt to cover up the real cause of the death.

The controversy surrounding the death of Kevin Kiptanui, the 16-year-old who had just joined Chemase Secondary School in Nandi county, has taken a new twist, with questions now being raised about the hospital's report that suggested he was suffering from three serious medical conditions that led to his death on Saturday.

The school was closed indefinitely on Monday and students were sent home after they went on the rampage on Sunday night upon receiving the news of the sudden death of their new schoolmate.

On Monday, the Nandi Hills Level Four Hospital said the student had died of severe pneumonia, septicaemia (sepsis or serious bloodstream infection), and acute peptic ulcers while dismissing the assault reports.

Hospital Superintendent Elikan Chirchir claimed a medical examination showed the boy died of the three diseases and not the punishment by his teachers. According to him, Kiptanui had no signs of physical assault.

Dr Chirchir spoke even as a post-mortem on the body is yet to be conducted.

Teachers summoned

The questions arose as the school’s board of management and the Ministry of Education separately summoned the two teachers implicated in corporal punishment for questioning.

The two teachers were asked to write reports on what transpired on Friday, March 3, when Kiptanui developed complications and was rushed to hospital after the caning as discipline for cheating in a physics test.

The doctor’s report has sparked protests from angry members of the local community who are now alleging an attempt to cover up the cause of death.

Kiptanui’s family and the local community say the report by Dr Chirchir raises questions because a post-mortem to establish the cause of the death has not even been done. They have asked the hospital not to issue any statements that could cause more pain to the family because investigations were still going on.

An incident report filed on Sunday at Chepswerta Police Post under Potopoto Police Station within Tinderet sub-county where the school is located confirmed the assault report.

The report said officers from the police post visited the scene of the crime — Chemase Secondary School — and established, through Senior Principal Martin Masika, that Kiptanui was subjected to corporal punishment by his two teachers, who are named in the report.

According to the police report, the student was caned on allegations that he was found cheating in a physics test, together with another student on Friday.

The police report also noted that the school management had indicated that it did not have any medical report from the boy’s guardians.

Kiptanui was first rushed to Chepsese dispensary at 3 pm on Friday by his two teachers and then transferred to Nandi Hills Sub-County Hospital in the company of his mother at 6 pm.

He died 17 hours later.

“The student died at around 11 am of March 4 and was diagnosed with severe septicemia, severe pneumonia, and acute peptic ulcers, and not as a result of the speculations,” said Dr Chirchir.

Good health

However, Kiptanui's mother, Ms Monica Jerobon, insisted that her son was in perfect health when he left home for school about a week ago and had not complained of any sickness. He was barely a week old at the school, having reported being late due to school fees challenges.

On Tuesday, Ms Jerobon denied that her son died of severe ulcers, pneumonia, and severe septicemia, saying he did not have any medical complications before he was assaulted by the two teachers.

“Why was the doctor quick to give the report and dismiss the assault claims yet a post-mortem has not been done?” she asked as she demanded justice for her son.

On Tuesday, the school’s board chairman, Prof Joel Chemiron, assured Kenyans that the school management will not allow any cover-up of the incident and said the board also wants justice for Kiptanui.

"The management of the Chemase secondary is not going to allow any outside interference on Kevin Kiptanui’s case," said Prof Chemiron.

He said the implicated teachers had been summoned to appear before it for questioning. The board has questioned why the teachers administered corporal punishment to the students, terming it a violation of children’s rights.

“There are more questions than answers to what happened and we have to get to the bottom of the matter before the Teachers Service Commission takes it up for disciplinary action. We don’t want to prosecute the teachers before allowing them to explain what happened,” he stated.

“We are yet to deliberate on the next move, but what we want to assure the family is that no one will be spared if the said teachers will be found responsible,” Prof Chemiron said.

A nurse at Chepsese had earlier told Nation.Africa that medical workers at the clinic found the boy had suffered serious internal injuries and referred him to Nandi Hills Level Four Hospital, where he died.

The dispensary had called Ms Jerobon, who accompanied her son to the hospital.

Ms Jerobon said Kiptanui recounted the caning by his teachers, telling her that he was caned eight strokes after he was found cheating on the physics test. He also told his mother that the teachers had kicked him in the abdomen.

According to the mother, the boy also said that he started bleeding at school after beating him. She said he spoke with a lot of difficulties.

North Rift Centre for Human Rights and Democracy Director Kipkorir Ng’etich and parents from Tinderet sub-county demanded that an independent agency carries out the post-mortem.

“The body of the boy should not be tampered with until the post-mortem is done and witnessed by all interested parties. It is inhuman for a child to die while in school as a result of torture. Schools are expected to train and nurture students and not subject them to severe punishment," Mr Ng’etich said.

Local residents, led by Mr Nelson Wamboki, said they want an independent investigation to establish the truth.

“The community should not be taken for granted yet their son died after caning by his teachers at the school,” said Wamboki, noting that they will not accept any statements that appear to be covering up the truth.

Mr Masika told police on Monday that the school management will cooperate with the investigative agencies and produce more witnesses to help with the case.

The student’s family and the community have demanded disciplinary action against the two teachers.