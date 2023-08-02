Six sets of twins spice up life at Nandi school

Six sets of inseparable twins have brought a lot of excitement to a school in Nandi County where they were admitted at different times.

The twins are Bright Madahana and Britney Mmbone (Form Four), Diana Kirate and Charity Dalitsu (Form Two), Collins Kipchirchir and Kelvin Kirui (Form Four), George Brookes and Oliro Oluli (Form Four), Tyson Ololboo and Caroline Nabulu (Form Three) and Lanssen Kisia and Epstein Kisang (Form One).

The twins, who are mostly identical, come from different families and regions of the country and were admitted to the mixed boarding school in Nandi South sub-county at different times and in different years.

Striking similarities

Each set scored similar marks in the KCPE exam, loves common subjects and interests, and have other striking similarities that thrill the community at Banja Secondary School in the little-known and remote village of Terik Location in Aldai Constituency.

Five of the six sets of twins at Banja Secondary School in Nandi county. The twins have striking similarities that thrill the community at the school in the little-known and remote village of Terik Location in Aldai Constituency. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Each pair does everything together, including eating meals, going to bed together, and leaving or returning to school at the same time when educational institutions close or open.

They walk together wherever they go in the school grounds, including to class and on the playground, where each pair plays similar games such as football and rugby. Whenever one of the twins (pair) is ill, the other twin is also unwell.

For example, at the time of this interview, one of the pairs was absent because one of them was ill and the principal explained that they are often counted as one.

Hard to tell them apart

Teachers initially had difficulty telling the identical pairs apart, forcing the school administration to introduce registration numbers on their clothes to make identification easier.

Twins Collins Kipchirchir and Kelvin Kirui. They are among the six set of twins at Banja Secondary School in Nandi county. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Academically, all the twins, who are spread across Form One to Form Four, have excelled and consistently achieved excellent results in their exams. They have become a great inspiration and admiration to the Banja school community.

According to the school's principal, Mr Robert Korir, the twins come from different families and their presence has attracted visitors to the school who simply come to admire them for their striking resemblance.

Mr Korir notes that the students have different talents, which they showcase during the school's regular talent shows.

"I joined this school five years ago when it had 400 pupils and the number has now increased to 852. We have six sets of very brilliant twins among them," he said, noting that the school attracts a large number of students because of the twins.

Twins Priscilla Kadusa and Valentine Mmbone at Banja Secondary School in Nandi County. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Inspiring and loved

Their exemplary academic performance has inspired more students to represent the school in various competitions, including mathematics, literature and science.

"They are doing best in science courses and have motivated other learners who have also embraced these subjects. We are looking forward to most of them taking up medicine, engineering and law courses for their post-secondary studies," said Mr Korir.

According to the principal, the twins were identified upon admission to the school because they had similar grades and showed similar interest in studies and liking for similar subjects.

The twins are so well liked by their peers and teachers that they are greeted whenever they go to eat or play.

Twins Diana Irate and Charity Dalitsu at Banja Secondary School in Nandi County. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Disciplined

They are highly disciplined both in and out of class and have become role models for the other students. This has earned them much admiration and respect as well as the love of the school community.

Teachers and the principal say that since they have been at the school, none of them have been disciplined and they have never engaged in confrontation. Instead, they are always there to help and support their weaker colleagues.

"They have always been careful not to make mistakes or get on the wrong side of the law in the school and their lifestyle has impressed the teachers and the 851 students," said one teacher.

Twins Lassen Kisima and Epstein Kisangi at Banja Secondary School in Nandi county. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

The school has 11 Teachers Service Commission (TSC) teachers and 18 Parents Teachers Association (PTA) teachers, and each class has more than 60 students.

One of the two pairs in Form Four is the head girl, while the other is the head boy.

The twins told Nation.Africa that they love each other and work together. They revealed that their parents buy for them equally and share their pocket money equally.

Highest number of twins

According to Nandi County Director of Education, Mr Harizon Muriuki, Banja Secondary is the school in Nandi County and the Rift Valley region with the highest number of twins.

Twins George Brooke and Olilo Oluri at Banja Secondary School in Nandi county. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Mr Muriuki told Nation.Africa that the set of six has recorded the highest standard of discipline and has consistently achieved impressive results in examinations.