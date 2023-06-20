Ruto aide Felix Koskei urges parents to stop inciting learners against teachers

Leaders from Nandi County have warned residents against meddling in the operations of schools in the county, particularly concerning the management of the institutions.

Head of Civil Service Felix Koskei, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Senator Samson Cherargei, and the chair of the National Assembly Education Committee Julius Melly have urged parents and school communities to stop inciting learners against their teachers.

Their concern follows recent teacher transfers executed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), with those rejected by local communities being the main subjects on their personal security grounds.

Some local communities have been harassing and rejecting some school heads and demanding their transfer, with some even inciting students to cause chaos thereby undermining learning activities.

In the recent past, unrest has been witnessed in various Nandi public schools where students demanded the transfer of their principals.

The politics of school management in Nandi County played out prominently last year when Kemeloi Boys High School was closed three times after students went on the rampage, alleging mismanagement and demanding the transfer of the chief principal.

The embattled Kemeloi Boys High School Chief Principal Dr Tom Shivais has since been posted to a school in Kisii County, as well as the principal of Lelmokwo Boys’ High School, Mr Mathew Korir.

Rogue teachers

In the Lelmokwo incident, three high school teachers in Nandi County were interdicted after storming the principal’s office and school kitchen in a disorderly drunken stupor, demanding the removal of the principal on grounds that he was an outsider and not welcome in the school community.

The three teachers reportedly claimed that they were well connected to certain well-placed individuals in government and that no authority could discipline them.

The were also accused of throwing a teacher out of the classroom as he was taking a lesson.

At the time of the incident, a board meeting was taking place at the school and members watched in disbelief as the three broke into war songs.

According to the concerned Nandi leaders, a majority of the school heads were forced to leave their schools for their safety after locals became hostile.

Kemeloi Boys’ School would later emerge in crisis meetings to resolve the matter after members of the local community fighting for tenders at the school incited students to go on a rampage while trumping up allegations against the school principal whom they wanted to be transferred.

Vested interests

Leaders from the county are now cautioning the local communities against bullying and forcing teachers to transfer from the county schools based on ethnicity, noting that it has negatively affected the management of affected institutions.

Governor Sang attributed conflicts in Nandi schools to property disputes and management of the school resources.

“Teachers and the schools’ boards of management should seek amicable solutions when resolving prevailing issues. The school management has a custodial duty to protect public facilities and create a good rapport with the community,” he said.

Mr Koskei noted the teachers are civil servants and need support from parents to effectively deliver their services in the management of the public learning institutions.

“Politics should be kept away from schools to enable teachers to perform their duties. Strikes and insecurity in the schools have been linked to parents’ attempt to interfere with the education programmes in their vested interests, eventually destroying the properties of the schools,” he stated.

Parental negligence

The Head of Public Service also said insecurity cases in the learning institutions have been occasioned by drug abuse and parental negligence and called on parents to take their responsibilities seriously.

Mr Melly said parents should participate in the development of schools, as opposed to engaging in frequent conflicts that undermine the institution’s academic performance.

“We have a shortage of teachers in our schools after the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) and have a raft of issues to undertake as leaders to streamline operations in the institutions. Over 30, 000 teachers are still needed in public schools in the country and we are looking forward to the government considering recruiting more new teachers,” said the National Assembly Education Committee chairperson.

Senator Cherargei said there was an urgency to restructure the management of public schools to mitigate rising conflicts.