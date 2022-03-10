Party politics, land issues dominate Nandi politics

Stephen Sang

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang during a burial ceremony of the late Agnes Jebet Tirop on October 23, 2021. At least 30 senior employees in his government plan to resign in February to contest political seats.
 

Photo credit: Jare Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnabas Bii

Party loyalty, contentious land issues and management of public resources are some of the factors shaping Nandi politics as the country gears up for the August General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.