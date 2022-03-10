Party politics, land issues dominate Nandi politics

Party loyalty, contentious land issues and management of public resources are some of the factors shaping Nandi politics as the country gears up for the August General Election.

Candidates eyeing various elective positions are seeking tickets from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which enjoys overwhelming support in the vote-rich region that has a history of voting as a bloc.

The county, with over 500,000 registered voters in six constituencies, has in the past dictated Rift Valley politics, and candidates who win in next month’s UDA primaries are most likely to carry the day in the August elections.

The political matrix of the county has been complicated by the entry of seasoned politician and former governor Dr Cleophas Lagat, who is out to dethrone the incumbent Stephen Sang, in what is expected to be a hotly contested gubernatorial race.

The contestants have been aligning themselves to Deputy President William Ruto, with the hope that he will endorse them.

The DP Ruto is viewed as a kingpin in Rift Valley politics and his influence is likely to determine the outcome of the elections.

But some political pundits in the region caution that attempts by UDA leaders to interfere with nominations will result in a backlash from the electorate.

“Candidates who are viewed as projects by any party have lost in previous elections and it will be similar in the August elections,” said Mathew Lagat, a political commentator in the county.

Kanu and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) are viewed as the likely beneficiaries if divisions arise as a result of bungled UDA nominations.

Some candidates are likely to run as independents.

Independence Kanu has recently heightened its activities in the region as it revamps and seeks to draw more supporters.

The outcome of the elections in the region will be a litmus test for the DP and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, who have been embroiled in political supremacy battles for control of Rift Valley region.

The two are laying the ground to succeed President Kenyatta when his time in office elapses in 2022.

Away from party politics, the contentious land factor, especially expired land leases owned by multinational tea companies, will also feature prominently in the August polls.

Most of the tea companies are located in Nandi Hills and leaders in the region have been urging that descendants of displaced families be compensated. They are mainly members of the Talai community who participated in the Nandi resistance against British colonial rule.

“Any candidate who will come out as a defender of the land rights will have an upper hand in convincing the electorate to vote for him,” said Wilson Kemboi, another political analyst in the region.

Land remains a contentious issue, especially in Tinderet constituency where the Nandi community were displaced by colonialists to pave the way for setting up tea farms.

“Land remains an emotive matter and candidates should not capitalise on (it) to get sympathy votes,” warned Mr Kemboi.

Dr Lagat’s administration had allocated Sh108 million to sue the British government for historical injustices committed against the Nandi people in the colonial period. The suit is yet to kick off.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has been at the forefront in demanding that tea estates give bursaries to needy children as a way of giving back to the community.

Communities adjacent to tea estates have filed suits against some local leaders who are believed to be beneficiaries of the expired land leases.

Workers in the tea estates form a big voting bloc and have in the past tilted the outcome of elections, especially in Tindiret and Nandi Hills constituencies.

Other contentious land issues include tracts owned by the Kimwani Agricultural Development Cooperation (ADC), which was previously invaded by squatters, who claimed ownership.

Some of the ADC farms in the region were dished out to influential personalities during the Moi era, a matter that is yet to be resolved and is expected to feature prominently in the elections.

The religion and financial muscle of candidates are the other factors to watch out for in the region’s politics.

“Woe unto those candidates with shallow pockets, for they will not achieve much in terms of convincing voters to elect them,” said David Rono, a Kapsabet resident.

Some candidates are believed to have allocated millions of shillings to entice voters.

“Money matters a lot during the campaign period and any candidate should be ready to dish out cash and other goodies to increase their chances of winning,” he added.

How funds allocated to the county from the National Treasury for development was spent is also a key factor in Nandi politics, placing the governor in a defensive position.

The six lawmakers have criticised Governor Sang for what they see as stagnated development projects and have alleged rampant corruption in his administration, vowing to mobilise residents not to vote for him.

The legislators are Mr Keter (Nandi Hills), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Julius Meli (Tindiret), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Samson Cherarkey (senator).

Senator Cherarkey said most projects have either stalled or remain unimplemented.

“There are 311 projects that have not been started but unsupported documents indicate that they are complete. The governor should explain to us which projects he has implemented since he took office,” he said.

Mr Keter claimed most roads in the devolved unit are in a pathetic condition though Sh18 billion was sent to the county in the last three years.

“It is unfortunate that the governor has been busy launching projects which were completed by the former county administration or current legislators instead of initiating new ones,” he said.

Mr Serem claimed Governor Sang had failed to transform the county in spite of making a lot of pre-election promises.

“When the governor was elected he made a lot of promises, including upgrading all the roads and employing ECDE teachers but most of these have remained empty promises,” he said.

Mr Tuwei regretted that the county had lagged behind in development due to what he called mismanagement of resources.

Governor Sang has defended his track record, saying his critics are being sponsored by land cartels.