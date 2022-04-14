Party forced to hire matatus to transport ballot material 

The fuel shortage being experienced in the country forced the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to hire matatus to transport ballot material in Nandi county on Thursday morning.

Party Coordinator Mr Joseph Tarbei explained that the start of the exercise in the county was delayed because there was no fuel for vehicles to transport voting material to the 700 polling stations.

Mr Tarbei explained that the party was forced to hire PSV matatus to transport the ballot material to various stations.

However, he said the nominations which attracted more than 300 aspirants for various positions had been free and fair.

Angry UDA supporters in all the six sub counties claimed they arrived at polling stations by 5am only to be kept waiting for hours.

Voters at St Peters Catholic Polling Station in Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Empty streets

Streets in Kapsabet town were near deserted and business premises remained closed as locals went to vote in the UDA party nominations in Nandi county.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei encountered a hostile crowd when he attempted to skip a queue at Cheptarit Primary School polling station, with rowdy youths blocking him.

The unruly youths told off the Senator, demanding that he exercises patience.

He was forced to wait until community elders intervened and requested the angry youths to allow him to vote.

The Senator, who is facing strong opposition from Emgwen MP Alexander Kosgey, raised concerns about the delays.

He also lamented the shortage of nomination papers and called the attention of the UDA party head office, saying these hitches would dent the credibility of the exercise.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang declared that he will concede defeat, should it happen, and rally behind the person who will emerge victorious.

Mr Sang, who is facing stiff competition from former Governor Cleophas Lagat, said in any election, aspirants must accept the result when they win or lose fairly to their rivals.

The governor cited the fuel crisis as the main cause of the delays witnessed in many parts of the county, calling on UDA to extend the voting time since the process did not kick off on time.

He further claimed that some aspirants went campaigning up to Wednesday night, which is against the party's rules, urging the UDA election board to ensure the law is followed.