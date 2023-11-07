Shock as Nandi woman sues mother, 71, over family inheritance

A woman in Nandi County has sued her 71-year-old mother for awarding her elder brother the lion’s share of their late father’s property; claiming that her mother used a fake grant of letters of administration to divide the estate.

The move by Ms Joyce Jepletting Reinhard has shocked residents of Chebkatet village in Lolkeringet. In her application filed at Kabiyet Law Courts, Ms Reinhard is calling for the nullification of the grant of letters of administration held by her elderly mother, Salome Jerotich Seurey, over the estate of her late father Tiongoi Kibamai Saurey.

Ms Reinhard claimed that her mother falsely presented herself as the only beneficiary of the estate, notwithstanding that the deceased had several children.

Responding to the accusations, Ms Seurey termed them as malicious, insisting that she is the legal administrator of the estate and that she distributed the land as per her husband’s wishes.

She accused her daughter of being jealous of her brother, Stephen Kipkorir Rugut, with whom Ms Seurey was close and who had even taken her to live with him in Switzerland as a citizen.

Ms Reinhard had told Kabiyet Principal Magistrate Brenda Bartoo that the grant of letters of administration was obtained fraudulently since other family members were not involved in the distribution of 15 acres of their father’s land as required by the law.

Another of the Saurey brothers, Titus Kipchirchir, accused Mr Kipkorir of unfairly influencing their elderly mother to get a bigger share of their father’s land.

Mr Kipchirchir told the court the move has left him homeless and he has been forced to seek shelter from neighbours, yet his father had enough land to cater for all of them as siblings.

He implored the court to nullify the entire process, terming it a fraud intended to deny the other Saurey children a share of their late father’s estate.

“As I speak in this court I am living as a squatter yet my late father had enough land to be shared equally amongst the seven of us,” he told the court.

Hearing continues on November 24 when other witnesses are expected to testify.