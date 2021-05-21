Nandi South residents regret stopping Sh50bn forest dam

If all had gone according to plan, a Sh50 billion mega dam would now be roaring inside the Nandi South Forest.

It would be adding an impressive 50 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and sustaining 3,000 jobs in a massive infrastructure project that would be the face and talk of the region.

But a combination of political and environmental concerns killed the project even before it took off in 2012.

The project, which was also expected to provide water for irrigation in Nandi, Nyando and Kisumu, was to be funded by the national government in conjunction with France and Spain.

The dam was to be constructed on Kimondi and Mokong rivers.

All was well until the March 2013 General Election happened and a new administration took over at the newly created Nandi County, a semi-autonomous devolved unit free to make its own bylaws to govern its citizens, collect taxes on behalf of its people and determine what projects to run and where.

Environmental threat

Then Nandi Governor Cleophas Lagat opposed building of the dam in the forest, saying it would be a threat to the environment.

“The Nandi South forest has a lot of indigenous trees, which have taken many years to mature. Some of the trees have medicinal value while others are of historical significance to the Nandi community,” explained Dr Lagat then.

County officials and environmentalists feared 3,000 hectares would be hived off the 20,000-hectare forest, dealing what they termed a deadly blow to the critical ecosystem.

Then the big one: The environmentalists received backing from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), which said, in total, the planned dam would destroy a staggering 61.2 per cent of the forest reserve.

“This would have led to the loss of irreplaceable ecological, biological and socio-economic services,” Nema said in a September 2012 letter to the Lake Basin Development Authority, which was to construct the dam.

About-turn

Fast-forward to nine years later and residents of the area have revived the debate, saying the 2012 idea would have doubled up as an eco-tourism plan whose benefits would have been more than the devolved unit has done in its eight years of existence.

Led by former civic leader Sammy Kilach, the leaders petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure the implementation of the project as part of his Big Four Agenda.

“The project, which was established during former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime, could promote irrigated agriculture and bring a lasting solution to food shortages in Nyanza and Western region,” said Mr Kilach.

The sentiments were echoed by Kiptuya ward rep Geoffrey Kevolue and his Kapkangani counterpart Eliud Kirongo, who have sustained pressure on the national government to revive the project.

“The project comprised an airstrip and a tourist hotel; a great opportunity to create employment and other businesses for the benefit of the local community,” said Mr Kevolue.

The leaders now want the national government and donor countries to be allowed to go ahead with the Sh50 billion multi-purpose water project.

Said Mr Kirongo: “There were more planned benefits including piped water, electricity supply and instant market for horticulture products, which would have boosted local income generation.”

Massive destruction

But Nandi County Lands and Water executive Philemon Bureti maintained the multi-purpose dam was a national government project with few benefits to the local community.

“It was a national government project and the water was not to benefit Nandi. It was to go to Nyanza and Western, but the community rejected the project then. We have a similar case at Kiptuiya, where water for Kakamega town is sourced. Nandi residents are not benefitting,” said Dr Bureti.

The National Environment Complaints Committee (NECC) also opposed the construction of the dam.

The committee says the dam would have resulted in massive destruction of the indigenous Nandi South forest and threaten endangered plants and wildlife.

“The project has a [significant] negative environmental impact and nothing has happened so far in terms of its revival,” said Dr John Chumo, the NECC Secretary.

Mr Chumo served as the Nandi County Environment executive before his current post.