Nandi school bursar loses Sh1.2million in car break-in

Detectives in Nandi County are investigating a car break-in in Nandi Hills town in which a school bursar lost Sh1.2 million.

According to police, AIC Chebisas Girls Secondary School bursar Nahashon Lagat is reported to have made a series of withdrawals in Kapsabet town and headed to Nandi Hills town to run his errands at noon Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

He had parked his personal car outside a bank in the town and headed to buy some personal effects, the police report said.

The money, Nation.Africa has established, was for an upcoming trip of teachers at the school to Mombasa County.

The director of criminal investigations, Nandi County, Mr Douglas Chikanda, said Mr Lagat recorded a statement with detectives over what transpired.

“We have started an investigation into the incident and the bursar … has recorded a statement over the incident,” said Mr Chikanda.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the thieves alighted from a Toyota Probox car, headed to the parked vehicle of the bursar, opened it, and made away with the money without raising eyebrows.

Shortly thereafter, Mr Lagat returned to the car and found it open and the money missing.

“We are gathering information from the victim and members of the public over the alleged suspects. So far we cannot divulge more details until we zero in on the suspects,” Mr Chikanda said.

Last month, a businessman was robbed of Sh1 million which had been withdrawn from a bank in Kapsabet town.

The trader said he suspected somebody may have informed the criminals that he had money after the withdrawal from the bank.

So far no one has been arrested over both incidents.