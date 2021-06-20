Nandi's Karebe Gold Mine asks police to probe repeat attacks

Karebe Gold Mine

A site at Karebe Gold Mine in Chemase, Nandi County, as pictured during construction on September 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Tom Matoke

Daily Nation (Kenya)

What you need to know:

  • Karebe Gold Mine, which operates in Chemasi and is famed as the largest gold producer in Kenya, recently got its licence to mine gold in Nandi for 25 years.

A mining firm based in Nandi County wants police to investigate an attack that saw equipment vandalised and its managing director's house burnt, in what it says could be because of a business rivalry.

