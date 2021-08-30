Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Nandi people forced to migrate to TZ in colonial era demand compensation

By  Tom Matoke

They were evicted from their fertile lands by British colonialists in Nandi to pave the way for white settlers to develop the area that became the ‘White Highlands’ in the Rift Valley.

