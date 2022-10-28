Nandi MPs appeal to President Ruto on Koitaleel Samoei University

Seven Nandi County MPs are pushing for work on setting up Koitaleel Samoei University to resume, having stalled during the final term of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The MPs urged President William Ruto to take up the matter, claiming the project stalled because of differences between him and Mr Kenyatta.

MPs Julius Meli (Tindiret), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Paul Biego (Chesumei), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Marianne Kitany (Aldai) and Nandi County Woman Rep Cynthia Muge said construction had been planned to be completed before the end of Mr Kenyatta’s tenure.

The MPs argue that Nandi is among the oldest administrative units in Kenya, created by the British colonial government in 1962, but is among those that don't have a public university.

Blame former President

They blamed Mr Kenyatta’s administration, saying it frustrated the project that took off in 2015.

They claimed Mr Kenyatta had assured the local community when he visited Nandi Hills in 2018 that his administration would ensure the university was completed by 2022.

Mr Kenyatta, who was with Dr Ruto, spoke at Samoei Secondary School, where the two laid a foundation stone for the proposed university. Mr Kenyatta pledged that he would return to officially commission the first public university college in the county that was nurtured by the University of Nairobi.

The MPs regretted that although Mr Kenyatta had directed that the project be funded to the tune of about Sh3 billion, construction went on at a snail’s pace.

They said the Jubilee government instead turned part of Mosoriot Teachers Training College into a university college.

The politicians now want President Ruto to allocate more funds to develop the main campus on 100 acres at Samoei High School, noting that a title deed for the land had been issued to the proposed university.

The leaders claimed other projects, including construction of key roads in the region, had suffered because of bad politics and the differences between Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto when he was Deputy President.

"Why should the entire Nandi community suffer on key development projects which could create employment for Kenyans simply because of bad politics?" Ms Kitany said.