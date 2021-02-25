Nandi MCAs become second to reject BBI Bill

Nandi County Assembly

Nandi County’s Members of County Assembly during a past session.

Photo credit: File | Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
logo (9)
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Tom Matoke  &  Onyango K'Onyango

The Nandi County Assembly has rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft constitutional amendment Bill, becoming the second to do so after Baringo MCAs shot it down two weeks ago.

