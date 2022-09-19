Nandi man donates land to Ruto to celebrate his poll victory

A 37-year-old man in Nandi has surprised residents by donating a portion of his family land to President William Ruto for construction of a youth empowerment centre, as a gift for his presidential election victory.

On Saturday, Mr Kimutai Choge, a motivational speaker from Kosirai location, invited local government administrators, Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders chairman Benjamin Kitur and church leaders to witness the handing over ceremony of the half-acre plot on the Eldoret-Kapsabet highway.

He wants the land will be used to put up a youth empowerment and resource centre, which he wants called the “Dr William Ruto Empowerment Academy and Resource Centre.”

Hustler centre

If established, the centre, which residents and elders further proposed could be called the ‘Hustler centre, will sit a few kilometres from Koitalel Samoei University College near Mosoriot and about 300 metres from the main highway.

The empowerment academy ánd resource centre is expected to train over 400 youths from across the country.

A banner hoisted during the handover ceremony of the half an acre land donated to President William Ruto by 37-year-old Kimutai Choge, a motivational speaker from Kosirai location, Nandi county. He wants the land used to put up a youth empowerment and resource centre. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Dr Ruto's inspirational journey

Mr Choge said he was prompted to surrender his land to the President because of what he called the President’s inspirational journey from a common chicken seller to Kenya’s helm as President.

“The best way to celebrate President Ruto’s victory is to give out my family land for the construction of the Dr Ruto youth training centre to nurture talent and inspire discouraged youths and mentor those struggling with drug abuse,” he stated.

Further, he said whenever youth and women’s groups want to meet and discuss their issues such as chamas, they usually encounter challenges because they don’t have money to hire meeting halls at hotels or other social places.

Hard work pays

He said Dr Ruto’s journey had demonstrated that hard work pays, and sent a strong message of hope to struggling youths.

When history is written about Kenya’s presidents, he said, Dr Ruto’s story will be unique and could inspire future generations to dream big in whatever position they aspire for in society regardless of their background.

“This was a great inspiration to many youths who may have previously believed things are impossible and that not just anyone could rise to become President unless one came from prominent families,” he stated.

Senior Chief David Metto of Kosirai location (in uniform on the right), with the Chairman of Kalenjin Council of Elders Benjamin Kitur (in black cap and suit) and other local leaders when they received land donated by Kimutai Choge towards construction of the proposed Dr William Ruto Empowerment Academy and Resource Centre.

Speakers at the meeting, led by the Kalenjin Council of Elders and government administrators lauded Mr Choge for the gesture. They included Mr Kitur, Kosirai location Senior Chief David Metto and Anglican cleric Hosea Rop.

The leaders pledged to support the project to ensure the envisioned purpose materialises.

Elders blessings

Mr Kitur said Kalenjin elders had given their blessings for the project, noting that Kenya needs selfless leaders willing to sacrifice for the country’s benefit.

And Rev Rop said: "As the Church, we need such facilities that can immensely benefit youths and women.