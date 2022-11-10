Nandi leaders want stalled Sh7.8 billion water dam project revived

Political leaders in Nandi County are pushing for the completion of a Sh7.8 billion dam project that stalled due to political disputes in the Jubilee government after the 2017 General Election.

The project was expected to mitigate a shortage of clean water in the county and was to benefit over 300,000 households in densely populated areas, including Nandi Hills town, tea estates in Nandi East and Kapsabet town.

The county’s political leaders are now banking on President William Ruto’s administration to implement the multibillion shilling project that was approved seven years ago.

Governor Stephen Sang, MPs Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Marianne Kitany (Aldai), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Paul Biego (Chesumei), Julius Meli (Tindiret) and Woman Rep Cynthia Muge termed it one of the biggest projects for Nandi residents.

Governor Sang said the county has suffered frequent water shortages because of political differences.

Keben forest

He said former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had directed the Ministry of Water and Irrigation to have the water project established in the Keben forest in Nandi Hills sub-county.

“The project was to supply water for irrigation and domestic use but it never picked up because of divisive politics in which the Kenyatta regime declined to have [projects set up] in William Ruto’s strongholds yet it was funded [by] taxpayers,” Mr Sang said.

The politicians urged the Ruto administration to ensure all projects that the former President had promised the local community are completed.

Mr Kitur regretted that politics had derailed the national government’s agenda and urged President Ruto to revive developments that were meant to be initiated in the region, including roads and stadia.

"The Jubilee government under President Kenyatta froze the projects to punish or settle political scores. The multibillion-shillings water dam projects across the country will help to mitigate the shortage of food and water," he said.

In 2019, the Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary at the time, Simeon Chelugui, said the government was focused on providing water for irrigation schemes to enhance food production.