Nandi leaders pledge to work together, avoid infighting

Elected leaders in Nandi County have pledged to work together, signalling the possibility of less wrangling was the case among previous leaders.

Newly elected MPs and MCAs, as well as the senator and governor, have promised to work together, focus on issues affecting Nandi residents and ensure stalled development projects are completed.

The new MPs are Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Paul Biego (Chesumei), Maryann Kittany (Aldai), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Joses Lelmengit (Emgwen) and Woman Rep Cynthia Muge.

“[We] have promised to focus on serving voters while avoiding political differences which the county witnessed in previous years,” said Governor Sang, who was a frequent target of attack from previous MPs, all of whom were replaced in the August 9 elections.

Wrangling among Nandi County leaders started soon after the 2017 elections. Five of the county’s six MPs ganged up with Senator Samson Cherageri to attack Governor Sang, whom they accused of working in isolation.

Former Emgwen MP Alex Kosgey was the only elected leader in the county who avoided attacking Mr Sang.

Mr Kosgey contested the Senate seat but lost to Mr Cherargei, while his elder brother Allan Kosgey sought the governor’s position but lost to Mr Sang, who is now serving his second and last term.

The political enmity between Mr Sang and the former MPs and MCAs intensified after the group joined forces with Allan Sang, son of former Education minister Henry Kosgey, and mobilised a campaign against Mr Sang, claiming that Nandi had remained undeveloped under his watch.

They all lost in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations in April, while Governor Sang survived the ouster bid as the election ushered in a new crop of leaders in six North Rift counties.

But at the swearing-in of Governor Sang, Allan Kosgey and the ousted Nandi MPs promised to work with the newly elected leaders.

Mr Kosgey asked Governor Sang to involve him in development matters in Nandi, noting that the county needs joint efforts from local leaders to achieve its development goals.