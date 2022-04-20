Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter secures UDA ticket

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to defend his seat in a race that attracted a lot of interest in Deputy President William Ruto's camp.

Several DP Ruto's lieutenants have been at loggerheads with the vocal lawmaker who since 2017 has not been supporting Dr Ruto until last month when he joined UDA.

Mr Keter garnered 10,273 votes against his closest opponent Bernard Kitur who got 7,468 votes. The nominations were last week postponed to Tuesday following the death of one of the aspirants Wesley Kogo – who died in road accident.

Other aspirants in the race were Robert Chepkwony (2,513 votes) Irene Chemutai (388 votes), George Tarus (425 votes) and Abraham Limo (540 votes).

Drama ensued when Mr Keter was declared the winner but there was a delay in issuing of the interim certificate. He asked his supporters not to leave the tallying centre until he got the certificate.

"Some people had said that even if we win, we will not be given the interim certificate but we are not leaving here until we have it," he had told his supporters earlier Tuesday.