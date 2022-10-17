Meteitei strikes student tracking deal with Nandi riders in bid to curb indiscipline

Meteitei Boys High School in Nandi County has struck a partnership with local bodaboda operators in an effort to curb misconduct and indiscipline among learners.

It follows rampant cases of students sneaking out of the school, which is tucked in the rough terrain of the Nandi South escarpment.

Under the arrangement, the school board of management will use riders plying the Timboroa-Meteitei highway for surveillance.

Some 60 bodaboda riders have committed to observe vigilance under the new partnership. Among others, the riders will help monitor the movement and activities of learners and immediately alert the school about any suspicious characters, after checking whether students leaving the school have gate passes or permission letters.

Intercept suspicious characters

The riders will intercept learners in school uniforms who exhibit suspicious behaviour and alert the school, and will not ferry students who don’t show proof that they are permitted to leave.

Often the students’ destination is the Timboroa or Khaoya junction on the Nandi-Uasin Gishu boundary.

The extra-county school has 1,564 students. It has been hit by unrest several times.

Senior Principal Barnabas Too said that because of frequent unrest and disciplinary issues among learners, the board had resolved to engage key players in the local transport sector, including motorcyclists.

“We engaged and mobilised the bodaboda operators from various Saccos that mainly transport students from school to Timboroa/Meteitei/Kobere highway and they positively cooperated,” he stated.

A section of boda boda operators waiting outside the gate of Meteitei Boys High school in Nandi County. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Smuggling alcohol into school

Defiant learners, he said, are suspected to be involved in smuggling of alcoholic substances into the school.

“The bodaboda guys are also the immediate members of the community and they will significantly offer security by identifying students loitering in the villages and reporting to the school as soon as possible. This is helping avert any damage as a result of a few culprits,” he said.

Bodabodas are the main means of transport in the region owing to the rough terrain of Tinderet constituency, with residents relying on them to get to local trading centres because other motorists avoid the hazardous Kobere-Timboroa road.

Mr Too explained that the school wants to exploit the bodaboda sector to enhance the school’s academic performance.

The school was founded 42 years ago by the late Joseph Letting, the head of Civil Service during President Daniel Moi’s regime.

Academic performance

Meteitei Boys closely trails Kapsabet Boys, a top-performing national school in Nandi County. It was ranked 46th nationally in last year’s KCSE results, with 323 of the 334 candidates joining public universities.

County Education Director Zachary Mutuiri claimed the security measures will positively impact the school’s academic performance.

“This new style of cooperation between the school management and the bodaboda operators is unique, and cultivates the relationship between the school and the community. It will help to leverage learners against drug abuse and eliminate truancy cases,” he stated.

County Commissioner Herman Shambi said bodaboda operators were misconstrued as criminals but they would play an important role in society if allowed to participate in the community’s development.