Learning resumes at Kemeloi Boys as probe reveals incitement in recent strike

Learning has resumed at Kemeloi Boys High School after students reported back on Tuesday, with a Ministry of Education probe revealing incitement in a recent strike.

The school was closed last week after students went on the rampage, protesting alleged mismanagement and poor meals. They also alleged food rationing, claiming they were not getting bread and meat once a week as before.

Local leaders, led by Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany, and county education officials had intervened, amid claims that the students were incited by some in the local community, teachers and education stakeholders fighting the school principal over tenders and on tribal grounds.

A crisis meeting chaired by Ms Kitany at the weekend resolved to have the students recalled and directed the local community to cooperate and support the principal to ensure smooth learning.

False accusations

Nation.Africa established that an investigation by the Ministry of Education had established that all allegations of misappropriation of school funds and a poor diet were untrue and they arose from incitement from the local community.

Paul Rotich, the secretary of the Nandi County branch of teachers’ union Kuppet, had made the allegations about misuse of school funds and demanded the removal of the principal.

As students resumed studies, Nandi East Deputy Commissioner Leonard Mugute warned parents that the government will not allow studies to be disrupted, promising to go after inciters if chaos happens at the school again.

County Director of Education Zakaria Muituri, county Teachers Service Commission (TSC) director Regina Opondo and local police were present to receive the students as they reported back after promising to maintain discipline.

Mr Muituri said students and teachers had set and committed to achieving a target mean grade of 8.8 in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Warning

He warned locals against politicking and interference in school affairs.

He promised that a shortage of teachers at the school will be addressed, even as he called for teamwork among teachers to recover lost time.

The provincial administration, led by Nandi South Deputy Commissioner Stephen Kevolu, held a public meeting at the school on Monday and warned inciters to keep away from the school.

Parents demanded that Nandi County Kuppet leaders stay away from the school and allow the chief principal freedom to manage it.

“The local community and teachers’ union leadership should stop using students to cause trouble at the school simply because some of them are interested in getting tenders for school supplies at the expense of school posting improved results,” Mr Kevolu said.

Performance

At the meeting on Monday, parents, led by Joseph Keino, declared their confidence in the principal after the school posted a mean grade of 7.8 in the 2021 KCSE.

Some 180 students join universities, with parents acknowledging that it was the highest grade the school had ever produced since it was founded in 1953.