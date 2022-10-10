Leaders order reopening of Kemeloi Boys school after crisis meeting

Managers of Kemeloi Boys High School, which was closed indefinitely last week after students went on the rampage, have been directed to reopen it on Tuesday, October 11.

The directive came after a crisis meeting attended by leaders in Nandi South, including education officials and the school community. The Saturday meeting was chaired by Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany.

The school was closed last week after students protested against alleged food rationing and a poor diet, claiming they were not getting bread and meat once a week as before.

The students were suspended on Saturday, October 1, after staging a strike the previous day and refusing to go to class.

Incitement claims

The students also alleged mismanagement of school funds, with claims that they were incited by some parents and the local community in a campaign against the new principal and disputes over tenders to supply goods and services to the school.

This was the second time in less than a year the extra-county boarding school was closed due to a standoff between students and administrators.

It has since emerged that President William Ruto directed leaders in the county to resolve the standoff and ensure all students are readmitted and resume studies.

The meeting held on Saturday resolved that all the 1,200 learners resume classes and that none should be victimised over the chaos that happened over food and school management.

Principal to be retained

The daylong meeting also resolved that the principal, Dr Tom Shivazi, Ministry of Education officials and board members, the sponsoring Anglican Church and teachers’ union leaders be present to receive the boys on Tuesday.

Ms Kitany, a close associate of President Ruto and a former chief of staff in the Deputy President’s office, chaired the crisis meeting at the school that was attended by the provincial administration, education officials and security officials.

She also held a closed-door meeting with teachers at the school and agreed to work with the principal and stakeholders and focus on how to improve the school’s performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Educations examinations.

“The President is aware that Kemeloi Boys High School in Nandi County was closed after students went on strike and has directed the problems be resolved and students resume studies without delay,” the MP told the meeting.

Kemeloi Boys High School in Nandi County. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Good working relations

The meeting called for a good working relationship among the local community, teachers, education officials and the church and declared that acts of lawlessness and tribalism would not be allowed in Nandi schools.

It also resolved that the principal be retained to continue transforming the school and introducing changes aimed at improving its academic performance.

It was observed that for the school to improve, the principal should not be transferred, as students and some Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) leaders had demanded.

Discipline

Consequently, the meeting tasked the principal to focus on developing the school by ensuring high discipline among students and putting things in order.

“All the suspended students should be admitted back to the school and nobody should be victimised,” Ms Keitany said, directing the principal, teachers and local education stakeholders to hold regular meetings with the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on the school’s academic progress.

“I will work with all teachers and education officials and the church and will not allow divisive politics to infiltrate schools.”

She lamented that most schools in the region were not posting impressive results, blaming this on ‘petty differences’ and teacher shortages.

Ms Kitany promised to ensure more teachers are posted to the school.

Parents with children at the school protested when it was shut down, with Ministry of Education officials warning inciters to keep politics out of managing it.