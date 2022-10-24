Kemeloi Boys reopens this week after DP Gachagua intervened

Kemeloi Boys High School in Nandi County is reopening this week after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua intervened.

Suspended students from forms One to Three are expected to report back between Tuesday and Thursday.

The learners were sent home last Monday after a confrontation that involved running battles between the learners. It was the third time in a month that the school was closed.

In the previous incident, Aldai MP Maryanne Keitany had intervened and chaired a crisis meeting that brought together the school community and sub-county security teams to try to resolve the disputes at the school.

Cartels interested in tenders at the school were accused of inciting students to go on the rampage, while fabricating allegations against the school principal.

Governor Stephen Sang had, through a formal statement, asked the DP to support demands from some in the school community that the principal be transferred over several allegations. The appeal sparked discontent and sent panic among civil servants, who feared that they could be victimised on false accusations.

“Bwana Deputy President, as leaders from Nandi county, we want the principal [of] Kemeloi Boys High School removed because both students and the local community have rejected him after many allegations were made against him,” said the governor.

But Mr Gachagua, speaking at Aldai Technical Institute, said the government is committed to supporting education in all schools and it was the duty of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to post teachers and school heads to institutions, cautioning against politicising school affairs.

Mr Sang claimed that the regular strikes at Kemeloi Boys could only be resolved if the principal and teachers that students and locals had rejected due to their style of leadership were removed.

But the principal is credited with improving discipline and academic performance and restoring sanity at the school after he installed CCTV cameras to monitor the goings-on. The equipment was, however, pulled down by rioting students in the last incident.

Some political leaders, Ms Keitany, rejected calls for the principal to be transferred, saying the campaign was all political and driven by cartels.

Among other demands, some in the school community have been pushing for Chief Principal Tom Shivazi to be transferred, calls attributed to tribal and bad politics.

Those opposed to him claim he has mismanaged the school accounts, but a Ministry of Education investigation established that the allegations were unfounded.

It was also established that claims that the learners’ diet was poor were untrue.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. He has assured the local community that the government was interested in the affairs of Kemeloi Boys High School, warning against divisive politics and interference in school management. Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

Mr Gachagua, who visited last week, promised to resolve the challenges at the school and asked education stakeholders, parents and teachers to work together and avoid incitement, which is faulted for frequent unrest at the school.