Kemeloi Boys closed for third time in a month after student riot

For the third time in one month, the troubled Kemeloi Boys High School in Nandi County has been closed indefinitely after students staged another strike.

The Sunday night riots happened barely a week after the learners returned to school.

Police are holding 13 students in connection with the latest incident, while 800 students in forms One, Two and Three were sent home.

On Sunday, rampaging learners vandalised school property, including classrooms, lab equipment and computers.

Trouble started when Form Four candidates raided dormitories occupied by students in forms One, Two and Three, assaulting and caning them for making noise and accusing them of disrupting their studies.

Bitter confrontation

The action sparked a bitter confrontation, with the other students resisting and engaging their seniors in running battles.

Nandi South police boss John Owuoth confirmed that 13 students were in custody for destroying school property. They will appear in court tomorrow, after investigations are completed.

Some “13 students are in custody for assaulting their colleagues during the latest strike on Sunday night. They destroyed property which included computers and pulled down the newly installed CCTV and science lab equipment,” Mr Owuoth said.

Crisis meeting

A crisis meeting chaired by Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany was held last week to resolve the previous incident that saw the school closed, before the learners were recalled after some commitments were made.

The meeting called for a good working relationship between the local community, teachers, education officials and the church and declared that acts of lawlessness and tribalism would not be allowed in Nandi schools.

Frequent strikes at the school were blamed on incitement from the local community and some teachers who are allegedly fighting the principal. There are also disputes over school tenders.

Divisive politics

In the latest incident, Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi said internal problems and divisive politics from teachers’ union leaders and businessmen fighting for tenders were to blame.

"Groups with selfish interests, including parents, are inciting the learners and fighting the current school head,” said Mr Shambi, regretting that students were losing precious study time.

County Director of Education Zachary Mutuiri said the school will remain shut until all the issues are solved.

"Incitement by locals is causing trouble at Kemeloi Boys and the ministry is committed to solving the problems facing the school," he said.

School principal

At the recent crisis meeting, it was resolved that the principal remain to manage changes meant to improve the school’s academic performance in national exams. The local community was urged to keep away from the school.