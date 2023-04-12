Karebe Goldmine tragedy: LSK takes on DPP for dropping charges against 10 suspects

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has vowed to challenge a decision by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to terminate the case against 10 suspects linked to the deaths of three Karebe Goldmine Company workers in underground blasts last January.

The DPP on Tuesday closed the files of the 10 suspects, citing insufficient evidence.

It is on this basis that Chief Magistrate Samuel Mokua set them free, noting that the Magistrate’s court had no powers to compel the DPP to press on with the case.

The 10 people were key suspects in the fatal explosions that happened at the company mines in Nandi County on January 23, 2023.

LSK President Eric Theuri has, however, taken issue with the DPP, accusing him of perpetuating impunity and protecting the suspects.

LSK, together with a team of lawyers from Karebe Company, legal teams acting for the victims, and a team from the Kenya National Commission Human Rights (KNCHR) agreed to move to the High Court to compel the DPP to proceed with the case.

Justice and political interference

The LSK President said they had decided to pursue the case to ensure justice for the families of the victims, claiming that the DPP’s decision was borne out of political influence and interference in the case by interested parties.

Relatives and widows of the three Karebe Mining Company workers outside Kapsabet Law Courts on Tuesday April 11 after Chief Magistrate Samuel Mokua set free the ten suspects in the January 23 mining explosion tragedy. Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has protested the DPP's decision, citing political interference in the case.

Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Mr Theuri noted that for the past three months, the DPP has been against the case, whose investigations were handled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr Theuri said LSK will not sit back and watch impunity ruin the justice system, faulting the DPP for closing the case without a written submission from his office to the court, which he said was against the law.

“We shall appeal against the DPP’s decision to drop the charges since DCI had recommended that all the 10 suspects be charged with murder,” he said.

Tears, song and dance

The suspects broke into song and dance when Chief Magistrate Samuel Mokua freed them on Tuesday, as relatives and widows of the victims broke into tears saying they had been denied justice.

They alleged that the suspects had been threatening them since the incident took place on January 23.

The 10 were Alfred Magut, Simon Cheruiyot, Henry Ruto, Philemon Too, Shadrack Melilei, Daniel Kiplagat, Kennedy Korir, Hillary Kipchirchir, and Wilson Tigoi.

Widows of those who were killed petitioned the International Criminal Court to move in, citing a crime against humanity.

Karebe Company workers led by the administrative manager Albert Kiplimo expressed shock at the ruling, noting that it was clear the blasts were caused by illegal miners.

“More than 400 workers at the Karebe company are supporting the move by LSK, victims’ lawyers, and the KNCHR legal team to file an appeal at the High Court for justice to be achieved,” said Kiplimo.

The Karebe Company legal team led by Mr Albane Mango warned that the DPP’s action was scaring away current investors at the company, citing politics from influential personalities who want to have control over mining activities in the region.