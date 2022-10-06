Just a phone call away: Nandi security teams step up their game

Security officials in Nandi County have adopted a new approach to fighting crime and serving residents, who can now reach them directly on their personal mobile phones at any time.

They call it a bottom-up approach to fighting crime and serving locals, with relevant government officers expected to share their personal mobile phone contacts with members of the public.

The new model was adopted by the county security team and provincial administration, as part of newly introduced measures to engage the public, particularly those in rural villages. It is expected to enhance the sharing of timely and useful information.

Hitherto, the public had difficulties trying to reach concerned security officers when they needed their help, particularly concerning crime.

Bottom-up approach

The local security team has adopted the approach from President William Ruto so as to ease access to useful information from across the region in the fight against crime, said Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi.

Under the approach, county commissioners, the six deputy commissioners, chiefs, village elders and Nyumba Kumi officials will be required to provide their mobile phone numbers to residents of Nandi, Mr Shambi explained.

"I and the Nandi County security team, which I chair, have given out phone contacts, as well as all the chiefs and local administrators and police bosses, and we expect this to make our work easier so that we can serve the community better,” he said.

The approach, he said, is expected to stamp out acts of lawlessness.

It is also expected to save travelling costs for residents who want to reach concerned authorities, as chiefs and security bosses will be able to get instant updates about incidents.

Locals struggle

Mr Shambi, speaking in Kapsabet, lamented that the county security team had established that when crimes occurred, locals struggled to report them to relevant authorities as they did not have the phone contacts of chiefs and their assistants.

He directed the provincial administration in the county to ensure they share all the relevant information that can boost team work.

Leading by example, he gave out his phone numbers to matatu drivers and conductors and mama mbogas (grocers), directing chiefs to open WhatsApp groups for all villages where information about happenings in their localities can be shared round the clock.

Livestock theft

On cattle theft on the borders of Nandi with Kisumu and Vihiga, Mr Shambi said the vice was stamped out because residents cooperated with security officers to share timely information.

"Livestock theft has been contained along the borders of Nandi Kisumu and Vihiga counties because of villagers sharing information with the authorities, aiding the swift arrest of all suspected criminals that terrorise local farmers," he said.