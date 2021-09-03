Herbalists worry for patients as harvesting ban takes effect

Grace Kosgei

Mrs Grace Kosgei, 70, displays some of the prepared herbs for her clients in Nandi county.  
 

Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Tom Matoke

For decades, Grace Kosgei has collected herbal medicines from public forests to treat her patients suffering from various illnesses.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.