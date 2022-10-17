Governor Sang drops three CEC members in new lineup

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has retained five ministers who served in his last administration, dropping three in his second and last term as county boss.

The five are among eight nominees whose names were forwarded to the county assembly for vetting.

Last month, Governor Sang sent members of the County Executive Committee (CEC) and chief officers on a 45-day forced leave after claims that some of them were involved in irregularities.

The names of former CEC members Jacob Tanui ( Trade), Grace Sugut (Education) and Wilson Tai (Tourism) are missing from the list.

Those retained are Bernard Lagat, nominated to continue running Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Dr Philemon Bureti (Lands, Water and Environment).

Ms Ruth Koech was retained for Health and Sanitation, a position she has held since 2018, while Drice Rono will head Transport and Public Works.

Mr Alfred Lagat was moved from Finance to Trade and Tourism, with former Chemelil ward MCA Hilary Serem, a former banker, for Finance.

Kapsabet Municipal Town Deputy Manager Isaiah Keter was nominated for Administration and Public Service and Ms Scholastica Tuwei for Education, where she was previously chief officer.