Ex-MCA held in suspected organ trafficking case

Police in Kapsabet town are holding a former nominated ward representative after her son was found to be the prime suspect behind a gruesome murder committed in Chemase, Nandi County.

In the matter suspected to be a case of organ harvesting trade, the National Police Service on Monday noted that Carren Atieno Amuga is the mother of the suspect behind the murder of Enock Kipsang, who was beheaded and his private parts chopped off.

Ms Amuga was arrested on the Chemelil-Miwani-Kisumu Road while reportedly fleeing her residence over fear of being lynched by irate members of the public. Her car was also detained at Kapsabet Police Station.

She was later arraigned in Kapsabet as police sought more time investigate the case.

"We are still investigating the incident at Chemase as we pursue the case," Nandi County criminal investigation officer Peter Ochieng told the Nation.

In his ruling, Kapsabet Chief Magistrate Kibet Sambu ordered that the suspect be detained for four more days.

The case will be heard on January 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for other suspects still at large.

Stormed police station, lynched suspect

The case comes days after members of the public stormed Chemase Police Post and freed a murder suspect before stoning him to death and subsequently burning his body.

Aftermath when irate Nandi residents storm police station, lynch murder suspect and torch vehicle

The suspect identified as Victor Kimutai, 30, was being held in connection with Kipsang's brutal murder.

Tinderet Police Commander Johnson Mwariga noted that the suspect confessed to committing the crime, and even escorted detectives to where he had reportedly hidden Kipsang’s head and other body parts.